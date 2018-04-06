While popular mobile games like Fortnite are often free to download, they also come with in-app purchases that allow you to buy special items, levels, and more. Do you think you've spent too much? Whether you need to reconcile your bills, keep track of the kids, or know exactly how much you spent on your favorite game, here's how to check your Apple ID's purchase history on the App Store.

How to check your purchase history on iPhone and iPad

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap your name at the top of the settings menu. 3.Tap iTunes & App Store. Tap Apple ID at the top of the page. Tap View Apple ID. Tap Purchase History. You'll need to scroll down the page a bit.

Here's is where you will find a complete list of all the purchases (including in-app purchases, subscriptions, movie rentals, etc.) you've made with your Apple ID in the past 90 days. If you want to view older transactions, you can tap Last 90 Days at the top of the screen, and sort by year and month as well. I was able to find transactions from as early as two years ago.

How to check your purchase history on Mac

Launch iTunes on your Mac. Click Account from the menu bar. Click View My Account. Enter your Apple ID account information. Click See All beside the Purchase History section. Click Last 90 Days to change the sorting method if desired.

Now that your entire purchase history has been laid out in front of you, you can see just how much money you've spent on your in-app purchases.

