Ingrid Goes West is a 2017 movie that centers around a young girl (played by Aubrey Plaza) who becomes infatuated with an Instagram celebrity named Taylor and tries to do everything and anything in her obsessive, manipulative power to be her best friend — by any means necessary. While the movie is a bit over the top and the plot seems like something that's been fabricated in a Hollywood production studio, the reality here is that art imitated life — not the other way around.

26-year-old Cory Hansen was only sentenced to five years of probation for stalking a 12-year-old girl online… Hansen admitted to finding the student's Snapchat username from her Instagram account. — (WTSP) Chloe Khan reveals terror over 'terrible stalker' who hacked her Instagram… 'This stalker is not limited to online. I haven't felt safe in my own home, my car has been tampered with, and I try not to go out alone at the min.'... Last August, Chloe was first hacked and tweeted to fans: 'My Instagram has been hacked and deleted at 852k #notleavingthiss***illbeback.' — (DailyMail) A Bucks County man who pleaded guilty to cyber stalking a teen girl was arrested again after he allegedly continued to harass her on social media and tried to meet with her at Starbucks… Officials say Holderer made one Instagram post that included the cropped and zoomed in photo of the girl's buttocks with the caption, "God d*** that's a nice a**…Admittedly I use the whole package for workout motivation." — (NBC Philadelphia)

Simply put, social media can be a harasser's BFF, and I should know: I had a stalker target me for over a year after writing an article about him — are you ready for this? — stalking other women. My car was broken into, a website was put up about me, and he took out ads in the paper advertising his obsession. The whole ordeal was horrifying, draining, and debilitating. So why is Instagram, of all companies, implementing a feature that can help cyberstalkers, harassers, and those with an unhealthy attachment to social media?

Instagram now non-consensually shares your last active state to everyone. This is dangerous if you have a stalker (which most women on the on Instagram have experienced)



Disable it in your settings here -D pic.twitter.com/nisL6Y7BoR — Consensual Software (@consentsoftware) January 18, 2018