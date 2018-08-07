How to turn on the LED notification light on your iPhone

Unlike some other phones, the iPhone doesn't include a dedicated notification light. The iPhone does, however, include an accessibility feature for the deaf and hearing impaired that uses the LED flash to provide a visible cue for incoming notifications. That's in addition to the usual vibrations already provided by the system. Whether you need LED notifications or just want them, once you enable the feature, all you have to do is leave your iPhone screen-down and within sight, and you won't just hear notifications come in — you'll see them!

Yes, BlackBerry and Android switchers, this includes you!

How to enable visual notifications on your iPhone using the LED flash

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Accessibility. Tap LED Flash for Alerts. Toggle LED Flash for Alerts to ON.

To disable the notification light, repeat the same process and toggle the setting to OFF.

How to enable LED Flash for Silent mode

If you want LED Flash to be automatically activated whenever you flick the mute switch on your iPhone, you just have to enable the feature.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Accessibility. Tap LED Flash for Alerts. Tap the switch next to Flash on Silent.

Now you'll receive an LED flash alert whenever the ringer switch is set to silent.

