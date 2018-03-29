In the wake of negative reaction to iPhone advanced power management — the system that slowed down older iPhones with degraded batteries to prevent shutdowns — Apple is including a new Battery Health feature in iOS 11.3. Currently in beta, the feature is built into Settings > Battery, and provides information on current maximum capacity and peak performance capability.

It will also inform you if your iPhone is being slowed down, whether it needs service, and even allows you to turn off advanced power management — now called performance management — if you so choose.

Why is this battery feature in beta?

Apple is presumably still working out the kinks and messaging for batteries at various levels. We should see it come out of beta as the company is able to run it on more devices.

Okay, so what is performance management?

If your iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, or iPhone 7 had previously been slowed down to prevent power surges and unexpected shutdowns, iOS 11.3 will restore it to its previous, unmanaged performance levels. The system's performance management will only restart if you experience an unexpected shutdown; until then, it's a clean slate.

What's more, from Apple: