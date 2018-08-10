How to use extensions in Photos for iPhone and iPad

With extensibility, the Photos app works as a central hub for filters and effects from all the other compatible editing apps you've downloaded. All you have to do is grab them from the App Store, install them, enable the extensions, and then you can apply them at will, right from the Photos app.

Best of all, they're non-destructive. That means you can change, remove, and revert them at any time!

How to turn on photo and video extensions in Photos

To use a photo or video extension, you need to download an app from the App Store that contains photo or video extensions. Here are some of our favorites:

Once you've installed the app or apps:

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap on the photo or video you'd like to edit. Tap the Edit button in the upper right corner. Tap on the More button at the bottom of your screen. It's a circle with three dots inside. Tap on More. Tap the switch next to the extension that you'd like to turn on.

Tap Done in the upper right hand corner and your app extensions are ready to use!

How to access and use photo and video extensions in Photos

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap on the photo or video you'd like to edit. Tap the Edit button in the upper right corner. Tap on the More button at the bottom of your screen. It's a circle with three dots inside. Tap on the app name that you'd like to pull filters or edits from. Make your edits and tap Done at the top when you're satisfied.

Repeat steps 4-6 again with other photo editing apps if you'd like. Tap Done in the top right hand corner when you're finished editing.