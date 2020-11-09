To get started, you must be running iOS 14.2 or later on your iOS devices and HomePod , and have a home set up in the Home app . The Intercom feature is also available on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.1 later, as well as with AirPods and CarPlay. Unfortunately, the Intercom feature is not available on macOS or tvOS at this time.

With the release of iOS 14.2 for the iPhone , iPad , HomePod and HomePod mini , your devices can now send quick voice messages to everyone in the home with the new Intercom feature. Messages sent via Intercom are recordings of your actual voice that arrive instantly to the people and HomePods you have permitted over in the Home app on iOS. Here's how to use the Intercom feature and how to manage settings for your home.

How to setup Intercom in the Home app

After updating to iOS 14.2, setting up the Intercom feature takes place in the Home app. The first time you launch the Home app, an Intercom screen will appear which guides you through the setup process. During setup, you will choose notification settings and user permissions.

Launch the Home app. Tap Continue when the Intercom prompt appears. Select when you would like to receive Intercom Notifications with a tap. Tap Continue. Toggle the switch next to a person's Name with a tap to enable or disable Intercom access. Tap Continue to finish setup.

How to use your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or HomePod as an Intercom with Siri

The simplest way to send an Intercom message is with your voice via Siri. This option is available through Siri on all of your devices, and with Hey, Siri enabled, messages can be delivered hands-free at any time.

Note: We are using iPhone screenshots to illustrate the Siri interactions of the commands, but you can use Siri directly on your HomePod, Apple Watch, or iPad to achieve these results.

Activate Siri and then give a voice command like "Intercom" or Send an Intercom" followed by your message. When you finish speaking, Siri will automatically send the message to everyone in the Home. If you want to send an intercom message to a specific HomePod or person in your home, give a command like "Intercom to the Living Room" or "Intercom Christopher" followed by your message.

How to use your iPhone or iPad as an Intercom with the Home app

You can also use the Home app available on your iPhone or iPad to send Intercom messages with just a few taps. Messages will still include your actual voice through the Home app, and your messages require confirmation before sending it.

Launch the Home app. Tap the Intercom icon located near the top right. Speak the Message that you would like to send to the home, then tap Done to send. To cancel a message, tap the X icon or tap anywhere outside the intercom screen.

How to use your Apple Watch as an Intercom with the Home app

Just like on iOS, you can use the Home app on watchOS 7.1 and later to send Intercom messages. Using the Home app, you can cancel a message before it goes out, which will undoubtedly come in handy.

Launch the Home app. Tap the Intercom button. Speak the Message that you would like to send to the home, then tap Done to send. To cancel a message, tap the Back icon.

How to manage Intercom notifications on your iPhone or iPad

Through the Home app, you can manage when Intercom notifications active on your iPhone or iPad. You can disable Intercom notifications altogether if desired, and you can limit the delivery of Intercom notifications to only when you are home or at all times.

Launch the Home app. Tap on the House icon. Tap Home Settings. Tap Intercom. Select when you would like to receive Intercom Notifications with a tap. Available options include Never, When I'm Home, and Anywhere. These options utilize the location data from your iPhone or iPad to determine when to send Intercom notifications and are only available if you have Location Access set for the Home app.

How to manage HomePod Intercom access

If you have multiple HomePods or HomePod minis around your home, you can use the Home to manage which devices can use the Intercom feature. By disabling specific HomePods, you don't have to worry about nuisance notifications in particular locations.

Launch the Home app. Tap on the House icon. Tap Home Settings. Tap Intercom. Select the HomePods that you wish to use Intercom with the switch next to the HomePod's name.

How to manage Intercom permissions

If you share HomeKit accessories with friends and family through the Home app, you can manage who has access to the Intercom for your home. By default, everyone you share your home with will have access to the Intercom, which may not be ideal for people that you don't live with, so you can disable access in these cases.

Launch the Home app. Tap on the House icon. Tap Home Settings. Tap Intercom. Toggle the switch next to a person's Name with a tap to enable or disable Intercom access. This feature works with the Remote Access option for your home, so anyone with permission can send and receive messages even while they are outside the home.

Now that you know how to use the Intercom feature, you can grab the attention of everyone in your home with a shout. With the Intercom feature, you can use it to summon your family when dinner is ready without having to lift a finger, ask a quick question without having to walk across the house, or even use it to brighten someone's day with a personalized voice message.

