Battery Settings are now top level on iPhone and iPad. That includes toggling on percentage display and seeing what's gobbling up your power on iPhone and iPad. It also includes a manual switch for Low Power mode on iPhone. If you have one of the iPhones 6s or Siri, you can even access power settings faster than ever!

How to enable Low Power Mode on iPhone and iPad

Low Power Mode is currently iPhone-only. It comes on automatically when your battery reaches 20 percent, but you can turn it on manually any time you want to extend your battery's charge.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Battery. Toggle Low Power Mode to on. The grayed-out switch becomes green when toggled on.

You can tell when Low Power Mode is enabled by looking at the color of the battery icon - it turns yellow. It will automatically turn off any time you recharge above 80% or more, so if you want to keep it on, you'll need to switch it on every time.

You can also switch on Low Power Mode quickly with Siri or 3D Touch at any time.