In today's world, we don't just want to "read the news". We want it delivered, not tossed onto the digital porch like a newspaper but curated with articles that fit our interests. Apple's News app isn't the first one to do this—Flipboard has been a high-profile example of this model for quite awhile—but the company's program has an advantage over all those in the App Store: It's part of iOS and available to everyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

What's new in the News app? Apple is always tweaking, adjusting, and redesigning their software and the News app is no exception. As the app changes, we report on what's new. What's new in the News app How to get started with the News app for iPhone and iPad The first time you launch the News app, you need to tell it what you like to read. You do this by selecting channel and category favorites. Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap Next. Tap the channels you'd like to make your Favorites. Tap Continue when you feel you've chosen enough Favorites. You can always add more later. Tap Configure Notifications if you would like to do that now. Otherwise, tap Not Now Tap Sign Me Up if you'd like to receive news-related emails. Otherwise, tap Not Now. When you're done, the app switches to the For You screen and presents articles from your selections. If you use more than one iOS device, be sure to go to Settings > iCloud and turn on the News option for syncing your articles between them. How to enable notifications in the News app in iOS 11 After you update to iOS 10, when you first open the News app, you'll be invited to turn on Notifications for the News app. You'll also be asked to select which channels you'd like to receive notifications from. You can also add or remove notifications at a later time in the Favorites section. Launch the News app from your Home Screen. Tap Favorites at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Notifications button in the upper left corner of the screen. It looks like a bell. Toggle the Notifications On for the channels you would like to receive notifications from. You can also turn on notifications for Editor's Picks and Top Stories. Tap Done. You'll receive daily notifications from the channels you follow, which you can access from Notification Center on your Lock screen. How to get notifications in the News app in iOS 12 Launch the News app from your Home Screen. Tap the Channels tab. It's in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap Manage Notifications. You'll need to scroll to the bottom. Tap the On/Off Switch next to the channel(s) you want to receive notifications from. How to enable notifications in News in macOS Mojave Open News from your Dock or Applications folder. Click File in the Menu bar. Click Manage Notifications. Click on the switches to the green 'on' position for those publications from which you'd like to receive notifications. How to read articles in the News app Reading articles that interest you is simple enough: You can either read selected articles for you from the Spotlight screen or pop into the News app itself. How to read a news article using Spotlight for iPhone and iPad Swipe right on your Home screen to open Spotlight. Swipe up to scroll down. Tap the news item you'd like to read. The news item will now open in the News app. How to read a news article in the News app for iPhone and iPad Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap one of the five options along the bottom of your screen. For You : Gives you a list of articles based off channels or genres you've selected and liked

: Helps you find new articles, channels, and genres Saved: Stores your reading history, along with any articles you've saved for later reading Tap the channel or news item you'd like to view. If you've tapped a channel, you'll need to tap a news item to start reading. If you own an iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus a number of 3D Touch options are available for your devices. Press firmly on the News icon on your Home screen to peek and jump directly to the For You screen or to one of your three most-visited channels; when viewing articles, you can also press firmer on one to get a 3D Touch peek of its contents, and press even harder to pop into the full article. On iOS 10, the For You page displays articles in sections by topic or publications. Each section features about a half-dozen articles. When you tap a topic or publication you can see more content.