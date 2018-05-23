Want to show off video from that Yosemite trip last month, or look at some family photos? The Photos app on the Apple TV can do all that and more. Here's how the app works.

How to get started with the Photos app

Unlike Apple's other devices, your Apple TV can't download images from the web or Messages to add to your Photos library — it relies solely on iCloud's photo sharing options to present your images. As such, you'll need to log in to iCloud to make that happen, then turn on one of iCloud's photo sharing options.

How to log in to iCloud

Select the Settings app. Select Accounts. Select iCloud. Select Sign in. Enter your Apple ID. Select Continue. Enter the password associated with your Apple ID. Select Sign In.

How to enable iCloud's photo sharing options

You have a few different choices when it comes to viewing images on your Apple TV:

If you're subscribed to iCloud Photo Library, you can stream your entire collection of images and video

If you just want to share albums you've shared with friends and family (or vice versa) you can turn on iCloud Photo Sharing

If you aren't subscribed to iCloud Photo Library, you can turn on My Photo Stream, which lets your TV access just the last 1000 photos or video you snapped.

You can read more information about each of them below, and make your choice:

How to stream photos to Apple TV

Don't want to stream your library locally on your Apple TV? You can avoid the whole iCloud thing altogether by using AirPlay. Here's how to go about it.

Meet the interface

Once you've set up your photos, it's time to take a look at the Photos app on Apple TV. Depending on whether you're running tvOS 9 or 10, you'll see three or four tabs along the top of the screen to help you navigate your way through the app.

Photos