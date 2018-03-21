If you're looking to trade in your current Apple Watch for credit towards a new one, you can always trade your current watch in to the Apple Recycling Program. Currently, Apple offers up to $175 for Apple Watches through the Series 2 (Series 3 watches are not yet eligible for the recycling program).

Just as the program does with iPhones and iPads, trading in your Apple Watch, either in-store or online, will net you an Apple Store gift card that you can then spend on a new Apple Watch or any other product in Apple's physical or online stores.

How much can I get for my Apple Watch?

While the amount your specific Apple Watch nets you might vary, these are the maximum prices you can expect to get for each generation of watch:

Apple Watch (First Generation): $75

Apple Watch Series 1: $75

Apple Watch Series 2: $175

The condition of your watch and its material (aluminum or stainless steel, edition watches aren't eligible) will determine the trade-in value of your watch. One thing that will not impact it, however, is the size. Both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches made of the same material and in the same condition will fetch the same price from Apple.

How to trade in your Apple Watch online through Apple's Recycling Program

Head to https://www.apple.com/watch/trade-up/ in your browser of choice. Click Trade in your Apple Watch online or See what yours is worth. Select the model of Apple Watch you're looking to trade in. Select the size of your Apple Watch casing, either 38mm or 42mm. You can find that somewhere in the text around the heart rate monitor of the back of the watch if you don't already know. Answer the questions about the condition of your watch by clicking "Yes" or "No". Click Get my Evaluation. Click Continue. Enter the serial number of your Apple Watch. How to check your Apple Watch's generation and serial number Click Validate. You'll need to have Find My Apple Watch disabled, which means your watch will already need to be un-paried from your iPhone. Fill out your contact and delivery information. Choose how you want to send in your Apple Watch: either using your own packaging, or Brightstar's free return packaging which they will ship to you within about five days. Click the checkboxes for the final checks for quality, data removal, and battery charge. Click Continue. Click Accept.

Note that the only thing you need to send to Brightstar is the Apple Watch body. You can keep any bands or chargers that you have, even if they came with the watch that you're trading in.

Questions?

If you've got any questions about trading in your Apple Watch through the Apple Recycling Program, let us know in the comments.