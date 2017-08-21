Looking to save a little moolah on your next Mac? Trade in your old Mac and get some money back!

If you're looking to get a new Mac, MacBook, or MacBook Pro, you know you're going to be spending a fair chunk of money. Dropping such a large sum all at once on a new machine can be daunting, but if you have an older Mac in good condition that you wouldn't mind parting ways with, you may be able to save some money.

Apple offers a trade-in program for customers looking to save a little money on their next purchase, meaning your new Mac could cost you even less.

How much money can I get back?

The estimated trade-in value is determined by a company Apple partner with called Phobio. All models have to be from 2009 or newer and in good condition to be considered.

Here's a quick break down of all the devices that apply for the program and the maximum amount of money you could receive for said device.

MacBook : Up to $580

How will I receive the money?

You have three options to get your money back once your estimate is completed. You can choose to have the money sent to you as an Apple Store gift card, a Visa gift card, or directly deposited into your PayPal account.

Obviously, an Apple Store gift card will only work at an Apple Store; however, if you choose the Visa gift card or the PayPal options, you would be able to spend that money anywhere.

How do I make a trade-in?

You can fill out all the necessary information at https://phobio.com/tradein/apple/, and it only takes a couple of minutes.

Go to the Phobio trade-in website. Enter the Serial Number of the device you want to trade-in. You can find the serial number of your Mac by choosing About This Mac from the Apple menu. Click Submit Check Yes or No for all the questions about the condition of the device. Select your desired payment method. Enter your shipping address. Click Accept Quote.

Phobio will now send you a prepaid shipping label and supplies in the mail, so you can pack up your old device and mail it back. After the company has received your old device and verified it is in the condition you claim it was, the money will be sent to you via your preferred method.

Any other questions about Apple's trade-in program?

