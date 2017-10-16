Do you wish your experience with Alexa was more personalized? Now it can be! Amazon has finally brought real multi-user support with voice recognition to all Echo devices.

Until about a week ago, Amazon's Alexa-enabled speakers were a little stunted when it came to personalized support for more than one user. One could have multiple "profiles" on their Echo, but each individual user couldn't truly get a completely customized experience. Now, however, users are able to train Alexa to recognize the sound of their voice and offer specifically tailored results. Here's how to set up this new feature on your Echo device:

Launch the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. Tap the hamburger menu symbol in the top left corner of the screen. Select Settings from the menu. Scroll down to the Accounts section of the Settings page. Tap Your Voice. Once the Your Voice page is open, tap Begin. Tap Select Device. Choose the Echo you'd like to add voice recognition to from the dropdown menu. Once you've chosen, click Done. Mute any other Echo devices that may be nearby, and make sure that the area you're in is relatively quiet. Once you've done that, tap Next. The Alexa app will now prompt you to speak 10 different phrases aloud. Do so. After you speak each phrase, tap Next. Once you're finished with all 10 phrases, tap Done to complete the process.

After all this, give Alexa a bit of time (about 15-20 minutes) to completely finish learning your voice. Once it has, it should be able to recognize when it's you who's speaking and offer you and the other members of your household personally tailored results for everything from flash briefings to shopping suggestions. It will even learn what music you prefer, so when you ask it to "play music" it will recognize your voice and select songs based on what it already knows you like. If you'd like to make sure everything has worked out properly, you can say, "Alexa, who am I?" If the voice recognition training has gone well, Alexa should respond by telling you your name and the account you're using.

Questions?

Any questions about training Alexa to recognize your voice? Leave them in the comments below and we'll do our best to clear up any confusion.