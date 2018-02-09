When you purchase a product from Apple directly, AppleCare+ is available on practically everything and allows you get your device fixed for a reduced price. The exact details on how AppleCare+ works and what damage it covers changes per product, but typically, AppleCare+ extends coverage to two years. The good news is AppleCare protection plans can be transferred to new owners.

When you use third-party services — like Swappa — to buy or sell your old iPhones, iPads, or other devices, it's always advantageous to include an AppleCare plan if you can. The process is a little tricky and requires a bit of work, but here's how you transfer your AppleCare+ protection plan.





The things you'll need

Before you can initiate a transfer of an AppleCare+ plan, you'll need to assemble the follow items:

Your AppleCare agreement number (found on your Apple account).

The serial number of the device the AppleCare plan is currently covering (found in Settings of the device). Make sure you know how to find your serial number of your iPhone and iPad

Your original receipt for the purchase of the device and AppleCare plan.

Get ahold of Apple

Once you have all the important details together, you'll need to get a hold of Apple to request a transfer of AppleCare ownership.

The easiest way to get ahold of Apple is to call Apple Support and talk to a representative to fulfill your request.

You do have the option of mailing Apple the following documents and information.

The AppleCare agreement number.

Copies of all sales receipts.

The serial number of your Apple device.

Your telephone number, email, and mailing address.

