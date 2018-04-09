Whether you had to replace a borked Nintendo Switch, want to buy a new one so you could give the old one to your sister, or have a second Switch saved for jailbreaking purposes you might have reason to start using a new Switch but want to keep your old user settings and save data. No worries. It can be done fairly simply. Here's how.

What you need to know before you transfer

You'll need both the old and new Switch to perform the transfer.

Both the old and new Switch will need to be connected to the same wi-fi network.

Both the old and new Switch will need to be connected to an AC adapter.

The firmware for both the old and new Switch must be 4.0 or higher (don't do this if you're still on version 3.0 and want to jailbreak your Switch).

The old Switch has to have a Nintendo Account linked to it. Additionally:

The new Switch can't already be linked to the same Nintendo Account that you want to transfer data from (you'll connect to the new Switch during the transfer process).

The new Switch can't have more than seven users already set up (the Switch's user limit is eight).

The new Switch has to have enough internal storage space to support the new data.

Once the transfer is completed, the data won't be on the old Switch anymore. You can't have it on both.

Screenshots and video captures won't be transferred. They will stay on the old Switch.

Step 1: Start on the old Switch

Make sure both Switches are on during this process.

Select System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Users from the side menu. Select Transfer Your User and Save Data. Select Next. Select Next. Select Source Console to identify that this is the device you'll transfer data from.

Step 2: Continue on the new Switch

Now pick up the new Switch and follow the next set of steps.

Select System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Users from the side menu. Select Transfer Your User and Save Data. Select Next. Select Next. Select Target Console to identify that this is the device you'll transfer data to. Select Sign in. Enter your Nintendo Account log in credentials. Select Sign in. Select Next.

Step 3: End the process on the old Switch

At this point, the old Switch should start talking to the new Switch to initiate the transfer. Pick up your old Switch to complete the process.

Select Transfer to start the data transfer. Select End once the transfer is complete.

It might take some time to complete the transfer, depending on how much data you have stored on your old Switch.

Watch the video instead

If you're more of a visual person, check out Nintendo's 3-minute video showing the steps on both the source and target Switch devices.