If you side-loaded the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp .apk to an Android device or changed regions on your iTunes account in order to play the game early, you can preserve the past month's game progress if you've signed in to your Nintendo Account. It's much easier than you think to continue playing on your current device or region. Here's how.

Check out our Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp tips and tricks!

How to keep your game progress if you side-loaded the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp .apk on Android

If you side-loaded the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp .apk onto an Android device so you could play the game early, all you have to do is make sure the game is updated to versions 1.0. You don't have to uninstall or reinstall the game at all.

When the .apk was first released, it was version 0.9.0. It updated to version 9.5 last week, which added support for more languages. The official app that launched on Google Play is version 1.0.

The key is that you have to be signed in to your Nintendo Account in order to make sure the game progress is saved. If you previously signed in to your Nintendo Account by switching to Australia as your region, simply change your region to your current location after you've updated the game to version 1.0. If you didn't download the .apk until version 9.5, you probably didn't have to switch to Australia as your region.

How to keep your game progress if you switched to Australia as your region on iPhone

If you switched your App Store region to Australia in order to play the game on your iPhone, you're going to have to switch back to your current region's App Store in order to maintain future updates (If the game is set to a different region than your current App Store region, you won't be able to update unless you switch).

First step is to make sure you've connected your Nintendo Account to ACPC. You will likely have had to originally select Australia as your current region in order to connect your Nintendo Account. That's fine. You can switch regions after you download the game from your current region's App Store. For now, just make sure your game progress is saved to your Nintendo Account.

Next, switch your App Store account back to your current region if you haven't done so already.

Then, download ACPC from your current region's App Store. This may just be an update if your phone recognizes that its already installed.

When you open the game that you just downloaded or updated from your current region's App Store, link your Nintendo Account to restore your game's progress.

Finally, switch your Nintendo Account's region to your current location so that everything is back to normal.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about saving your game's progress and switching back to your current region? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.