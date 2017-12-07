With the holiday season in full swing, I'm certain many of our readers will be receiving some awesome tech gifts from loved ones. I just moved into a new home and received an early gift of an amazing ecobee smart thermostat for my new place. Although in my last home the installation was as easy as swapping some wires from the old system to the new ecobee, my new home wasn't as kind to us. But with a bout of googling and posting to HVAC support forums, we persevered and are enjoying the features of a connected thermostat!

Here's how you can set up your ecobee thermostat if installation isn't exactly going smoothly.

How to install your ecobee thermostat

We've briefly detailed how to go about the installation before. If everything goes as expected, here are the steps in short form:

Power off the breakers for the HVAC system (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). Remove the cover of the old thermostat. Prior to unscrewing anything, label all of the wires with the provided stickers. Each wire should have an associated connector that is marked by a letter depending on what kind of additional services you have, like heating, A/C, humidifiers, etc.). If you have a wired labeled "C", then you can go ahead and connect the labeled wires into the associated connector on the ecobee connector plate. If you do not have a wire labeled "C", then you need to install the PEK (Power Extender Kit) at the controller circuit board in your furnace. Once all is connected, you can plug in your thermostat and go on with the app installation detailed in our guide.

Running into snags

Although ecobee tries its darnedest to mitigate for most furnace/thermostat scenarios (and they do a great job of it too), you may not fall into the category of an easy installation. I fell into this unfortunate category in two ways. First, I had no wire labeled "C".

The "C" wire is a powered wire that supplies 24VAC to your thermostat. Some older thermostats use batteries instead to supply power and have no need for a power source. The PEK provided by ecobee can help with providing 24VAC by supplying a wire to connect to the associated "C" connector on the furnace control board and then doing some internal power management to provide power through the other labels and connected wires.