How to troubleshoot FaceTime on iPhone and iPad

FaceTime is supposed to be a simple-to-use tool for video calls between iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and for the most part, it is. As is true with any piece of software, though, some people are bound to run into problems using it. But don't worry, because I'm here with the steps that should take care of any trouble you might run into.

Here's how you troubleshoot FaceTime problems on your iPhone or iPad.

How to turn FaceTime off and on in Settings

The first thing you should do is try the old standby, turning FaceTime off and on again.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap FaceTime. Tap the switch next to FaceTime so it changes to the white 'off' position. Wait a moment. Tap the switch again to flip it to the green 'on' position. Wait for FaceTime to reactivate.

How to hard reboot your iPhone or iPad

If turning FaceTime on and off doesn't work, then you might need to hard reboot your iPhone. The methods for doing so differ depending on what model of iPhone you have. You'll find everything you need to know right here.

How to reboot and reset your iPhone or iPad

How to reset network settings

Of course, you FaceTime issues could be the result of some problems with your network settings.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap General. Tap Reset. Tap Reset Network Settings. You might be asked to enter your passcode.

Questions?

If you have any further questions about troubleshooting FaceTime on iPhone and iPad, or have found another method, let us know in the comments.