If you have VoiceOver or Touch Accommodations enabled on the iPhone or iPad you use to set up your HomePod, Apple will automatically enable the same features on HomePod as part of the setup process.

If you don't have accessibility enabled on the iPhone or iPad you use to set up your HomePod, or you want to turn either of the features on or off at a later time, you can do so manually in the Home app.

How to turn on VoiceOver for HomePod

To enable VoiceOver on HomePod:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad Home screen. Tap on the Rooms tab, bottom middle. Swipe to the Room that contains your HomePod. Long press (or firmly press) on your HomePod. Tap Details. Tap on Accessibility (scroll down until you find it). Tap on VoiceOver. Toggle VoiceOver on or off. Adjust the speaking rate, double tap timeout, and toggle audio ducking, as desired.

How to turn on Touch Accommodation for HomePod

To enable Touch Accommodations on HomePod:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad Home screen. Tap on the Rooms tab, bottom middle. Swipe to the Room that contains your HomePod. Long press (or firmly press) on your HomePod. Tap Details. Tap on Accessibility (scroll down until you find it). Tap on Touch Accommodations. Toggle Touch Accommodations on or off. Adjust hold duration, ignore repeat, and tap assistance, as desired.

Any HomePod accessibility questions?

If you have any questions about HomePod or accessibility, drop them in the comments below!