With the release of iOS 12, iPhone and iPad users will have a new option for getting software updates on their devices. With the automatic updates setting turned on, your iPhone or iPad will download and install the latest updates to iOS 12 and beyond when they become available.

Here's how to turn it on.

How to turn on automatic software updates in iOS 12

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Automatic Updates. Tap the switch next to Automatic Updates so it flips to the green "On" position.

Questions?

If you'd like to know more about automatic software updates on iOS, ask away in the comments.