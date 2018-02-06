Personal requests let you use your HomePod to check your messages, add to your reminders, and access your notes. It works as long as the device you used to set up HomePod is on your local network. But, if that device is on your local network, it works for everyone within range of your HomePod. So, your significant other, your kids, your roommates, your guests — all of them can make personal requests on your account. In other words, it's convenient but it's not secure.

You can enable or disable personal requests when you set up your HomePod but you can also turn them on or off at any time using the Home app. You can even turn them on when you're alone and turn them off when other people are around. Here's how.

How to enable or disable personal requests during HomePod setup

Apple asks you if you want to turn personal requests on or off when you first set up HomePod. It's doubtful you'll miss it, but if you want to make absolutely sure you see it and set it the way you want it, here's where it is.

Bring your iPhone or iPad near your HomePod. Tap on Set Up. Select the HomeKit Room for your HomePod, if applicable. Tap on Enable Personal Requests if you want to turn them on, or Not Now if you want to leave them off.

How to turn personal requests on or off at any time using the Home app

Regardless of whether or not you enable personal requests during HomePod setup, you can turn them on or off at any time in the Home app. So, for example, you can turn them on when you're alone and off when you're not.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad Home screen. Tap on the Add Home button (looks like a location arrow), top right. Tap on your Profile picture. Tap on Personal Requests. Toggle Personal Requests on or off. Choose For Secure Requests to require authentication on iPhone or iPad

Got HomePod questions?

If you have any questions about personal requests or anything about HomePod, drop them in the comments below!