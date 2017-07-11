You'll be able to enable screen mirroring quite easily, thanks to Control Center in iOS 11.

iOS 11 is on its way to everyone this fall, and with betas out, many folks are able to take advantage of some of the newer features.

With a sort of all-encompassing Control Center, you'll be able to quite quickly enable screen mirroring, provided you're already AirPlaying to a compatible device.

Here's how.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to enable screen mirroring in iOS 11

To mirror your iPhone or iPad's screen via, you'll have to be Airplaying to a compatible device, like Apple TV.

Swipe up from the bottom of the Home screen. Tap Screen Mirroring. If you have an iPhone with 3D Touch, you'll have to press the button firmly to bring up the device list. Tap the device on which you'd like to mirror your iPhone or iPad's screen. You may have to enter a password if you're AirPlaying to Apple TV.

To stop mirroring, follow steps 1 and 2 above and tap Stop Mirroring.

Questions?

Got a question about screen mirroring in iOS 11? Sound off in the comments below.