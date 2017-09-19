So, you've been running a beta version of iOS and now you want out of the beta program? Here's how to get back on track!

If you have been running a developer or public beta of iOS 11, you should automatically be updated to the public release when it's available. If your iPhone or iPad is still set to continue updating beta versions, but you want to stick with the official version, you can remove your beta profile and go back to being a normal Joe. Here's how.

Before you start

I've mentioned this a lot, but can't stress it enough: Back up your iPhone before doing anything. A few extra minutes to secure your important data is worth the wait; you will regret losing your data if something goes wrong and you don't have a backup.

How to update to iOS 11 over the beta release directly on your iPhone or iPad

If you're ready to update iOS on your iPhone or iPad, you don't even have to connect to a computer.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad Tap General Tap Profiles. Tap iOS Beta Software Profile. Tap Remove Profile. Enter your passcode if prompted and tap Delete once more. Shut off your iPhone or iPad by holding down the On/Off button and using the Slide to power off slider. Restart your iPhone or iPad by holding down the On/Off button until you see the Apple logo.

How to update to iOS 11 over the beta release via iTunes on your Mac

If you feel more comfortable reverting to the public launch of iOS on your iPhone or iPad by using iTunes on your Mac, it is a little more complex, but still does the trick.

Turn off your iPhone or iPad by holding the On/Off button and using the Slide to power off slider. Connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer. While your iPhone or iPad is connected, press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons at the same time. Do not release the buttons when you see the Apple logo. Keep holding until your iPhone or iPad enters Recovery mode. Click on Update on your computer when prompted. Click on Update on your computer again to download and install the non-beta version of iOS. Click Agree on your computer to agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Your iPhone or iPad will then download the public version of iOS.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about downloading the public release of iOS from a beta version? Drop them in the comments and we'll answer them for you.