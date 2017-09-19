Switch from the beta program to the official release of watchOS 4!

watchOS 4 is finally available to the public and you don't need need to have the beta software on your device any longer to take advantage of the great new features. If you want to ditch the beta GM of watchOS 4 and switch to the first public version, there's a couple of extra steps you'll need to complete before being able to download the official release.

Preparing your watch for watchOS 4

You should never install a new operating system on any device without doing a few basic steps to ensure your data and personal information is as safe as possible. That's right I'm talking about creating a backup.

Read: How to get ready for iOS 11 and watchOS 4

Things can always go wrong during download or installation of watchOS 4 and if you lose everything without saving all your data, you really only have yourself to blame.

How to remove the beta profile from your Apple Watch

Before you can download the official release of watchOS 4, you'll need to get rid of the beta software profile on your Apple Watch.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on the My Watch tab. Tap General. Tap Profiles. Tap the watchOS Beta Software Profile. Tap Delete.

How to download and install watchOS 4

Once you've deleted the beta profile you can then update to watchOS 4 like a normal update.

Update your iPhone to iOS 11 or later. Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and launch the iOS 11 Watch app. Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50% and connect it to the magnetic charger. Tap on the My Watch tab. Tap on General. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Download and Install. Enter your iPhone Passcode when prompted. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions Tap Proceed on your Apple Watch to begin the download. Enter your Passcode on Apple Watch.

The watchOS 4 update will download and transfer to your Apple Watch and Apple Watch will reboot to apply the update. You can follow the progress on the Apple Watch screen, and once it's done, you'll be all set.

Are you ditching the beta?

Let us know in the comments below!