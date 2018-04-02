Yesterday, web performance and security company Cloudflare launched its latest foray into making the internet better and safer for consumers. Called 1.1.1.1, the project is a DNS service that values privacy and speed above all else. Oh, and it is definitely not an April Fool's joke.

If you're not familiar, DNS stands for "Domain Name System" and is essentially, as Cloudflare puts it, "the directory of the internet." When you click on a link or open an app or type http://imore.com/ into your search bar, your computer needs to resolve that domain into an IP address so it can actually get you to the content you seek. However, according to Cloudflare, most DNS servers aren't exactly privacy respecting, which is pretty dangerous in an age where internet service providers can sell your browsing data for ad-targeting purposes: