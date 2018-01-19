Managing my ever-growing library of iOS devices that includes 4 Apple TVs, 4 iPhones, 2 iPod touches, and 4 iPads is becoming quite the chore in my household. Although targeted toward schools and businesses, Apple Configurator 2 is a free macOS tool that allows you manage all of the iOS devices in your organization (or home!) from a central location.

Instead of having to go to each device and initiate an OS update, I'll be able to do everything at the same time (as long as the requisite number of USB ports exists per device), saving me a lots of time from my Mac. It being a free tool is an extra bonus.

If you are in need of maintaining, configuring, securing and deploying a multitude of iOS devices, then Apple Configurator 2 may just be the tool you're looking for.

How to update your iOS devices using Apple Configurator 2

First, you'll need to install Configurator 2 on your Mac.

In order to update your iOS device you'll need to have it physically connected via USB to the Mac running Apple Configurator2. You can use a USB hub for multiple devices or if you have multiple daisy-chained displays, you can use the USB ports that exist on the back of each display. Once connected, your device will enumerate and display it self in Apple Configurator 2.

Plug in your device to USB. Wait for your device to enumerate. Once enumerated, your device will appear as an exact replica in Apple Configurator 2 of what exists on the physical device including wallpapers and apps. Option click the image of the device you want to update. If an update exists, a little red indicator will be present above and to the right of your iOS device to reflect that. Select Update. The update process will ask you if you wish to update to the latest OS. If you have various revisions of updates downloaded, you'll be able to pick which iOS version you want to update to. Once selected, click Update. Slide to unlock your iOS device. Enter your passcode.

Your device is now updated.

Summary of the device

You can finally get a quick glance of your device or a more detailed look if you desire:

Option click the image of the iOS device you wish more information for. Select the view Quick view for a overview synopsis. Optionally select the view Get Info more more detailed information.

Conclusion

Apple Configurator 2 isn't necessary for everyone but a welcome addition to my toolset for managing my family and our myriad of iOS devices. Do you use Apple Configurator 2? Do you have a better way to mange a multitude of iOS device? Let us know in the comments!