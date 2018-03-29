After a long beta period, iOS 11's latest update is now out in the world. We've got all the details on new features, updated tidbits, and any bug fixes or new troubleshoots coming with this install. Here's our rundown: Feel free to peruse it at your leisure. What's new in iOS 11 Should you upgrade to iOS 11?

With the latest version of iOS 11, you may be thinking "I can upgrade from iOS 10!" But you really need to be asking yourself "Should I?" Even though iOS 10 and iOS 11 carry a lot of similarities, you shouldn't expect the same user experience across both operating systems. Here are some things to consider before you hit that install button tomorrow. Should you upgrade to iOS 11? Which iPhones and iPads are compatible with iOS 11?

As technology improves, older devices have a difficult time keeping up with major software changes. That's why Apple puts a limit on how old your device can be and still be compatible with new operating systems each year. Here's a list of every device that is compatible with Apple's latest iOS 11 update. Which iPhones and iPads are compatible with iOS 11? How to prepare your iPhone or iPad for iOS 11

The latest version of iOS brings a whole bunch of exciting updates to both iPhone and iPad. Whether you've been downloading the beta software through Apple's beta program or you're just waiting to get your hands on it for the first time, here are some important steps to follow to make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready for the update! How to prepare your iPhone or iPad for iOS 11 How to back up your iPhone or iPad

Your iPhone or iPad store all your photos, messages, health data, documents, accessory setups, settings, and more. In other words, your memories and your preferences. Your data is important, even precious, and should be treated as such. Before you download any software, you should always back up your device. How to back up your iPhone or iPad How to download and install iOS

Looking to download the latest version of iOS? Here's everything you need to know about getting the latest version on your iPhone or iPad, as well as what's new in the update. We've also got tips about when to update, when to hold off, and whether it's better to install directly or use iTunes. (Spoiler: It's almost always better to install it directly.) How to download and install iOS How to do a clean install of iOS How to update your iOS devices using Apple Configurator 2

Although targeted toward schools and businesses, Apple Configurator 2 is a free macOS tool that allows you manage all of the iOS devices in your organization (or home!) from a central location. Instead of having to go to each device and initiate an OS update, you can do everything at the same time (as long as the requisite number of USB ports exists per device), saving lots of time from my Mac. If you are in need of maintaining, configuring, securing and deploying a multitude of iOS devices, then Apple Configurator 2 may just be the tool you're looking for. How to update your iOS devices using Apple Configurator 2

If you have been running a developer or public beta of iOS 11, you should automatically be updated to the public release when it's available. If your iPhone or iPad is still set to continue updating beta versions, but you want to stick with the official version, you can remove your beta profile and go back to being a normal Joe. Here's how. How to update from an iOS beta to the official release How to troubleshoot common iOS install problems

iOS has gone to 11! Installing the update only requires a few steps. Normally, it should be a quick and easy process — but things can and do go wrong. If it times out, fails to verify, won't download, won't complete, or won't reboot, you'll need to troubleshoot. Here's what you can do! How to troubleshoot common iOS install problems What to do if something goes wrong during installation iOS 11 public beta: The ultimate guide