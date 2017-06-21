When the Switch gets a software update, sometimes the connected controllers do too. If you need to get your Joy-Cons or other Switch controllers on the latest firmware, here's how to update them.

If you've updated your Nintendo Switch operating system to version 3.0.0, you may have noticed that there are quite a few features specifically for controller functionality. To make sure all your hardware is up to date, you should double-check to see if your connected controllers need to be updated as well. Here's how.

How to update your Nintendo Switch controllers

To ensure that your Joy-Cons or other connected controllers are speaking properly to your Switch, make sure the firmware is updated for them as well.

Select System Settings from the Home screen on your Switch. Select Controllers and Sensors from the menu in the sidebar on the left. Select Update Controllers.

If the controllers are up to date, you'll get a notification that all connected controllers are already up to date. Otherwise, the update will take place once you select it.

