Keep your console updated, so you can have the most fun.
Like most things, your Nintendo Switch needs an update every once in a while. The latest update will prepare you for the latest games and add new features or fix bugs you've had trouble with in the past. Updating your Nintendo Switch couldn't be easier, but here's a quick look at how to perform an update and what you'll find in the latest software for your Switch!
How to update your Nintendo Switch
In most cases, Nintendo will automatically let you know when there's an update to the Switch. You'll see a pop-up, like the one above, letting you know you need to update, and when you see this screen all you need to do is press Update to continue.
If you don't see an update pop-up, and you know an update is available, all you need to do is head to Settings on your Switch, scroll all the way down to the System tab at the bottom, and the first thing on that list will be System Update. You'll see the current version for your Switch listed here, and tapping the update will check to see if there's something new. As long as you are connected to the Internet, you'll get the update and be on the latest version in minutes.
Step-by-step instructions
- Head to Settings on your Switch
- Scroll to the bottom and tap System in the menu
- Tap System Update on the right-hand menu
- Tap Update to install the latest update
Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 Update
- Register a channel to receive news for specific games
- Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
- Receive notifications when your Friends go online
- Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
- Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
- Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
- Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
- Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack
- Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
- Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable
- Update connected controllers
- Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including:
- Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
- Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode
