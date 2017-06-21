Keep your console updated, so you can have the most fun.

Like most things, your Nintendo Switch needs an update every once in a while. The latest update will prepare you for the latest games and add new features or fix bugs you've had trouble with in the past. Updating your Nintendo Switch couldn't be easier, but here's a quick look at how to perform an update and what you'll find in the latest software for your Switch!

How to update your Nintendo Switch

In most cases, Nintendo will automatically let you know when there's an update to the Switch. You'll see a pop-up, like the one above, letting you know you need to update, and when you see this screen all you need to do is press Update to continue.

If you don't see an update pop-up, and you know an update is available, all you need to do is head to Settings on your Switch, scroll all the way down to the System tab at the bottom, and the first thing on that list will be System Update. You'll see the current version for your Switch listed here, and tapping the update will check to see if there's something new. As long as you are connected to the Internet, you'll get the update and be on the latest version in minutes.

Step-by-step instructions

Head to Settings on your Switch Scroll to the bottom and tap System in the menu Tap System Update on the right-hand menu Tap Update to install the latest update

Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 Update