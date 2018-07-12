There comes a time in everyone's life when they have to decide whether or not it's time to get a new computer. If you are at that crossroads and have decided to trade in your old Mac for a new one, we've got some tips for how to make the transition seamless. How to prepare your old Mac for sale or trade-in

Are you planning on keeping your old Mac? If so, skip this step. If, however, you are planning on selling, trading in, or giving away your old Mac, you'll need to sign out of iCloud, iMessages, iTunes, and Find My Mac (especially Find My Mac) and reset your hard drive. Don't forget to back up your Mac before you erase the hard drive! How to reset your Mac to prepare it for sale How to sell or trade in your old Mac

If you're hoping to help cover the cost of your new Mac by selling or trading in your old one, make sure you physically clean it (get the grime off), clean the hard drive by wiping it and reinstalling a fresh copy of macOS, and then shop around for the best price for how much effort you want to spend on selling or trading it in. Don't forget to transfer your data from your old Mac to your new one before you hand the old one off to someone else. How to sell your Mac How to purchase your new MacBook Pro

Of course, the biggest question is how to get that fancy new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID into your life. You can order it online from Apple's website. Better order yours before shipping times start to slip. How to order the new MacBook Pro in the US If you're not sure which Mac you want to upgrade to, you can get some helpful advice from our Editor in Chief, Rene Ritchie. Mac Buyer's Guide How to transfer data from your old Mac to your new one