I enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program last September. How do I upgrade to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X?
Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program allows you to make monthly payments on your iPhone and upgrade every year, without having to be locked into a two-year carrier plan. It also enrolls your new iPhone in AppleCare+, so you can get a cracked screen fixed or replace a broken device at a reduced price. If you like getting a new iPhone every year, the iPhone Upgrade Program makes it possible for you to do so without having to pay any extra costs.
If you enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program last year, you are eligible to upgrade to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. Here's how!
Make sure you are eligible
If you enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program last September when the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus launched, you are eligible for an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. Although you signed a 24-month contract, you can trade in your old iPhone – in good condition – for a new one with no extra fees.
You will, however, need to sign a new 24-month contract. So, keep that in mind if you are thinking about getting out of the program.
You can also trade in your old iPhone for the new model if you've only been in the program for 6 months, but you'll have to pre-pay the next 6 months before you can upgrade. So, basically, you'll have to have paid for 12 months of the program before upgrading to the iPhone 7, no matter what.
If you aren't sure about your eligibility, visit Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program Eligibility page and enter your iPhone's serial number and the last four digits of your IMEI number, which can be found under Settings > General > About on your device.
Make sure your iPhone is in working condition
Your "Financed iPhone" (as Apple calls it) has to be in good working condition for Apple to take it as a trade in. An Apple employee will check it out and make sure it qualifies for an upgrade. Apple's Terms & Conditions for the condition of your iPhone are as follows:
For a Financed iPhone to be considered in good physical and operational condition, the Financed iPhone must:
- Power on and hold a charge;
- Have an intact and functioning display;
- Have no breaks or cracks; and
- Have Activation Lock disabled (you may be asked to disable at the time of upgrade)
If your iPhone doesn't meet the qualifications for trade-in, you'll need to pay either $29 for a cracked screen or $99 for a broken device through your AppleCare+ to fix it. If you have used up your two incidents, you will have to pay an Apple Authorized Service Charge to fix it (which could cost $200 or more). You will be charged these fees during your trade-in appointment.
Make a reservation for an in-store upgrade
Instead of pre-ordering an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on September 15 (or an iPhons X on October 27), you will be making a reservation to upgrade your iPhone. Just like pre-ordering, reservations will be subject to availability, and there is a chance that there will be a lot less availability than simply pre-ordering a phone. So if you're preordering an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus I highly recommend you set your alarm to make the reservation online right at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m UTC on Friday, September 15. The same goes for the iPhone X on October 27.
When you go to your reservation appointment, be sure to bring the iPhone you are trading in, your ID, a valid credit card, and your social security number. Apple will need to do another credit check to make sure you are still in good credit standing.
Note: Someone else can upgrade your iPhone on your behalf; however, that person will be responsible for starting a new iPhone Upgrade Program loan agreement. So don't send your 16-year-old kid or someone with poor credit.
What to do if you've had your iPhone replaced for hardware issues
Reader Pulin Kothari, M.D. contacted iMore about an issue involving unrecognized serial or IMEI numbers. If you have had your iPhone replaced for hardware issues in the past year, it is possible that the serial or IMEI number on the replacement device was not updated to your account, showing that you are not eligible for an upgrade. Make sure to check your eligibility right away so you know whether or not everything is in order and speak with an Apple support representative if there is an issue as soon as possible
What to do if you can't preorder through the iPhone Upgrade Program
If you tried pre-ordering your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus through the iPhone Upgrade Program at 12:01 a.m. on September 15 and were thwarted by limited stock right away, or even told you can't make a reservation at all, you might still be able to get your desired model, color, and storage size after all.
Apple has a footnote on the upgrade reservation page asking customers to call 1-800-APPLE and mention the iPhone Upgrade Program in order to be connected with a support operator that will "help you find the model you want."
Even if you, disappointedly, went ahead and preordered an iPhone that wasn't your first choice, you should call. You might be able to change your order to get the model, color, or storage size you want.
Any questions?
Pop them into the comments and we'll help you out.
Reader comments
Well, I had a hardware (broken screen) issue a few months ago and i left the phone for a one day repair with apple. I was enrolled in the upgrade program by then. When i entered my serial number a couple of days ago in APPLE site to see if I can do the upgrade, i was told I am eligible and made an appointment to receive the new phone. When i got to the store the lady could not complete the upgrade! she tried to call to update the serial or something but eventually just hand me back my phone and said i need to contact support? honestly she brushed me off after waiting an hour to get this completed. The site keeps telling me everything is OK but i don't want to go to the store and be denied again. Is there anything i can do/ call/ to get this fixed?? thanks!
Do we just need to bring in the phones? Not the cords, etc.?
You should bring everything that came in the box originally (charging cable & headphones). If anything is missing, Apple may have a problem with it. I wouldn't chance it.
I'm hoping those who enrolled last year might only be subject to a soft pull of our credit instead of another hard pull. I'm counting on another hard pull, probably two since I'm enrolling my wife into the IUP this year too, but a soft pull would be really nice ;)
I use a credit monitoring service and get notified very quickly if there's any inquiries. Especially a hard pull. Both phones I got last year did not see a hard pull on my credit.
I signed up for the iPhone upgrade programme in the US and now live in the UK - can I continue the programme here?
That is a good question. We'll look into it.
I'm a T-Mobile customer.... there wasn't an option for us to pre-order along with Apple upgrade. ... that would have been nice to know before getting up at midnight. ☹️
I'm having the same problem. I just went into a store to enroll in the Upgrade program for the first time and they couldn't figure out how to do that and pre-order the iPhone 7 at the same time. This tmobile restriction is garbage, not sure which side is causing it.
Apple notes that T-Mobile customers can enroll (or re-enroll) in the iPhone Upgrade Program by visiting an Apple Store.
So at midnight I was able to get through a pre-order for the Jett Black through the apple upgrade program. The problem is after the order I realized that I did then apple upgrade plan as though I purchased the phone as a new apple upgrade plan and not an upgrader. I have no idea what that means as far as being able to turn that purchase of the new Apple upgrade plan into purchasing as an upgrade. Thoughts?
I'm pretty certain you need to upgrade in store so the apple rep can look at the phone you're trading in and change the citizen one loan.
Did you actually order the phone, or did you make a reservation to go into an Apple Store and purchase your iPhone? If the latter, bring your old model with you and tell the Apple specialist that you are trading in your old model.
Sell it on ebay, some ***** will pay 2x the price just to have that color... and buy one of another color on them.
@itpromike The only way it would have an adverse impact on your credit, is if you are denied. Since your credit is excellent by your own account, approval is a mere formality and would only serve to raise your score. I understand what you're saying though, it is seemingly unnecessary and extremely inconvenient. Enjoy your phone...!
Apple says you can do this online this year instead of in store, is that not correct?
So Apple thinks it's an acceptable solution to subject upgraders to a yearly hard pull on their credit? That is an insanely horrible solution. If I had known this I would have never enrolled last year. I have perfect credit and there is a reason for that - I'm very protective of what goes on my report, a yearly hard pull for a phone is just an asinine solution. Absolutely horrible
What if you don't have an Apple store? I might sign up, but don't want to be stuck next year...
At this time, Apple is only allowing upgrades in-store. If you don't have an Apple Store near you, you probably shouldn't join the program.
When we go to turn our old phones in, should we remove the screen protector? Should we wipe the phone before we go?
You should try to make your iPhone look as much like it did when you first got it as possible. You don't have to spend time wiping the software, but you definitely should back up your iPhone before bringing it into your reservation. Apple will wipe the iPhone for you, but won't back up your iPhone for you.
USPS does not deliver to our residence, so we use a post office box. Last year the financing bank would not accept a credit card that billed to a post office box, so to enroll in the upgrade program my wife and I had to change our credit card billing address before doing the transaction with Apple, then change it back when the transaction was complete. Will we have to do this pointless little dance again when we upgrade this year?
It is highly likely that you will have to do the dance again. I don't know Citizens One's official loan regulation, but if they made you use a home address before, they probably haven't changed their regulations this year.
Thanks for the reply Lory. I've assumed we will have to engage in this silly exercise again this year, but I'm glad to see it documented here in public. Perhaps someone will notice it and realize the "no P.O. boxes" rule does not, contrary to the bank's assertion, enhance the security of the transaction or the loan.
I joined the iPhone upgrade program last September but want to keep my iPhone instead of trading it in. Do you know what be my experience will be in order to keep my existing iPhone?
I joined upgrade program but paid for phone completely up front a year ago. Now when I check eligibility, it says I am not enrolled. I want to preorder an iPhone 7 tomorrow. I cannot get through to any Apple support operators or chat. What should I do?
You just pre-order it. You paid all of the phone, you already own it. Or if you want monthly payments with the upgrade option, then you join the program again.
I joined the iPhone upgrade program last September but want to keep my iPhone instead of trading it in. Do you know what be my experience will be in order to keep my existing iPhone
Huh?? Was it already paid for?? If so, what's the issue?? Just go ahead and upgrade.
If not?? Well, your options are probably limited to trading it in, paying your current phone in full?? Or add another line to your account.
You are considered "not enrolled" because you paid off your iPhone. You can simply pre-order your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus normally. If you wish to rejoin the iPhone Upgrade Program, select that option when ordering. You will enroll under a new loan agreement.
I have the same question. I can't figure anything about it online, and when I call Apple support, they don't seem to know what I'm talking about. I remember last year, when I signed up for the Upgrade Program, there was an option to pay the remaining balance on the phone and keep it. I want to give my 6s Plus to a family member and get the 7 Plus.
You can pay off your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus in full and then order the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus under a new loan agreement.