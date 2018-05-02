Although the rumors of a new, modular Mac Pro have already started making the rounds, the word on the street is that it won't make an appearance until some time in 2019. That's a pretty nebular time frame as it could mean anywhere from 9 to 21 months of waiting from today. In the meantime, if you need updated CPU prowess you can always opt to upgrade some components on your older Mac Pro to tide you over until a newer model is released.

I'm upgrading a 2009 4,1 Mac Pro with two 2.26GHZ 4 core 8 thread Nehalem CPUs to two 3.33GHZ 6 core 12 thread Westmere CPUs. This will give me not only more clock speed, cores and threads (from 16 to a whopping 24!) but also better instructions per cycle (IPC) which will give me better single threaded and multithreaded performance clock for clock.

Here's how to upgrade your CPU in your older Mac Pro.

The CPU Kit

As these are aging machines, new parts are difficult yo come by so I used eBay for procuring my hardware. Although I could have opted with the cheapest solution of just buying two paired x5680 CPUs and trying to figure out the rest, I decided instead buy an actual upgrade kit from a vendor.

The kit not only comes with the actual CPUs, but it also comes with everything you need for the installation of the CPUs including the tools, cleaning pads, thermal pads and paste, washers, and instructions. This not only made it easy to get started, but gave me peace of mind knowing I'd be able to complete the project in one go.