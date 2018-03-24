Do you have an older model 2009 Mac Pro (pre-Trash Can Mac Pro) that could use a makeover? Updating your firmware could give you added benefits such as the ability to install faster processors, faster memory, and newer macOS versions. We show you how!

Some words of caution

Getting added benefits is great. Bricking your Mac Pro is not. Note that upgrading your firmware could result in a dead system if performed incorrectly. If you absolutely cannot have a non-working Mac Pro, then do not perform this upgrade.

If you Mac Pro was installed to boot into 32-bit mode for 32-bit drivers for some hardware then this will make that hardware unusable as it defaults into 64-bit mode.

Secondly, the firmware upgrade performed in these steps are specifically for a 2009 Mac Pro. Although some have reported success with upgrading firmware on the 2007-2008 Mac Pros, we did not test this and cannot state for certain that these steps will function for you.

Checking your firmware revision

This firmware upgrade for all intents and purposes makes your 2009 Mac Pro into a 2010 Mac Pro. Before getting started, you'll want to see if you are already at the latest firmware revision possible for your Mac.

On your macOS desktop click . Select About This Mac. Click System Report….

What should appear is a report with a "Hardware Overview" of your Mac Pro. Look for the Model Identifier entry. If it says "MacPro5,1" the no upgrade is to be done. If it says, "MacPro4,1" then an upgrade is applicable.