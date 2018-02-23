How to use 1Password.com to see if your passwords are compromised

This week saw the release of a new service from security researcher Troy Hunt, Pwned Passwords, which lets you check your passwords against a database of more than 500 million passwords to see if any of yours are compromised. And though this tool was just released, the folks over at AgileBits have already integrated it into 1Password.com accounts for subscribers. With the click of a button, you can check to see if a particular password is in the database, letting you know if you need to change it.

Here's how you use 1Password's new Pwned Passwords integration.

A note on security

As AgileBits notes, sending your password off to be checked makes it inherently less secure. But working with Hunt and a team at Cloudflare, they have been able to devise a method of checking passwords without compromising their security. This is especially good news if your password is not in the database.

Here's how 1Password and Pwned Passwords keep your passwords secure when you go to check them: