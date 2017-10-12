You can AirPlay your favorite audio from your Apple Watch; here's how!

AirPlay is a fantastic way to play music or videos from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to something like your Apple TV or a pair of speakers. While your Apple Watch may not be able to play video, it can play audio and use AirPlay to send that audio to AirPlay-ready speakers.

Here are the two different ways you can activate AirPlay in watchOS 4.

How to use AirPlay from the watch face in watchOS4

When it comes to pairing AirPlay speakers, each device is slightly different. Before you start, consult the manual for your specific device and set it up accordingly.

Swipe up on the watch face to open the Control Center on your Apple Watch Tap the AirPlay button. Tap the device you want to use.

How to use AirPlay from the Music app in watchOS4

Launch the Music app from the Home screen. Tap the music you want to play. Tap on the device you want to use.

