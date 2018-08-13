Yes, your AirPods are Bluetooth compatible and yes, there are Bluetooth transmitters out there that will turn that 3.5mm headphone jack into a wireless port. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch is a fickle pony and not every accessory out there will work with it properly. To make it even more complicated, AirPods aren't exactly best friends with the average wireless transmitter. I've tested a couple of Bluetooth transmitters with my AirPods connected to my Nintendo Switch and found that Twelve South's AirFly transmitter is the best option. Read Serenity Caldwell's review of AirFly AirFly costs $39.99, but when you're dealing with the complicated nature of Nintendo's Switch and Apple's AirPods, it's worth the price to make sure you've got something that works right and works well. I've tried cheaper transmitters and they're not as reliable as AirFly. See at Amazon Why AirFly is the best

When it comes to wireless transmitters, many of them use Bluetooth 2.1 or 3.0. AirFly uses Bluetooth 4.1 for longer battery life and doesn't interfere with the Bluetooth supported Joy-Con controllers. It also features aptX Low Latency for, you guessed it — low latency. That means the audio lag is nearly unnoticeable. Let me quickly point out that I didn't test this out with any rhythm games, so I don't know how well it performs with those audio-centric games, but I literally never noticed any sort of lag whatsoever with the games I played. How to pair AirFly with your AirPods

AirFly is a minimalist looking little dongle, not much larger than the size of a postage stamp. It's smaller than an iPod Shuffle, if that gives you a frame of reference. It has very little going on on the outside. There is a flat button on top designated with a number 12 and a cutout. Press and hold that button for about 10 seconds to enter pairing mode. You'll know the AirFly is in pairing mode because the light behind the button will flash amber and white. Then, with your AirPods in their case, Press the pairing button on the back of the case for about five seconds. The status indicator inside the case will flash white when it's in pairing mode. Note: Make sure your iPhone or iPad isn't too close or it will try to reconnect to it instead of finding the AirFly. You'll know if the pairing was successful because the status indicator inside your AirPods case will turn green and the Airfly status indicator will turn white and then blink white. How to connect the AirFly to your Nintendo Switch