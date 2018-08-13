Yes, your AirPods are Bluetooth compatible and yes, there are Bluetooth transmitters out there that will turn that 3.5mm headphone jack into a wireless port. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch is a fickle pony and not every accessory out there will work with it properly. To make it even more complicated, AirPods aren't exactly best friends with the average wireless transmitter.
I've tested a couple of Bluetooth transmitters with my AirPods connected to my Nintendo Switch and found that Twelve South's AirFly transmitter is the best option.
Read Serenity Caldwell's review of AirFly
AirFly costs $39.99, but when you're dealing with the complicated nature of Nintendo's Switch and Apple's AirPods, it's worth the price to make sure you've got something that works right and works well. I've tried cheaper transmitters and they're not as reliable as AirFly.
Why AirFly is the best
When it comes to wireless transmitters, many of them use Bluetooth 2.1 or 3.0. AirFly uses Bluetooth 4.1 for longer battery life and doesn't interfere with the Bluetooth supported Joy-Con controllers.
It also features aptX Low Latency for, you guessed it — low latency. That means the audio lag is nearly unnoticeable. Let me quickly point out that I didn't test this out with any rhythm games, so I don't know how well it performs with those audio-centric games, but I literally never noticed any sort of lag whatsoever with the games I played.
How to pair AirFly with your AirPods
AirFly is a minimalist looking little dongle, not much larger than the size of a postage stamp. It's smaller than an iPod Shuffle, if that gives you a frame of reference. It has very little going on on the outside.
There is a flat button on top designated with a number 12 and a cutout. Press and hold that button for about 10 seconds to enter pairing mode. You'll know the AirFly is in pairing mode because the light behind the button will flash amber and white.
Then, with your AirPods in their case, Press the pairing button on the back of the case for about five seconds. The status indicator inside the case will flash white when it's in pairing mode.
Note: Make sure your iPhone or iPad isn't too close or it will try to reconnect to it instead of finding the AirFly.
You'll know if the pairing was successful because the status indicator inside your AirPods case will turn green and the Airfly status indicator will turn white and then blink white.
How to connect the AirFly to your Nintendo Switch
This is the easy part, all you have to do is plug one end of the included 3.5mm cable into the AirFly and the other into the headphone jack on the Switch.
If you come across a wonky issue where the audio cuts out or is crackly, try flipping the 3.5mm cable around. I can't see a difference between the two sides of the cable — there are no distinguishing markings on either side — but when I first tried using the AirFly with my AirPods and my Switch, the audio would drop out and back in again. When I flipped the cable, it fixed the problem.
How well does AirFly work?
Amazingly well. It's easy to connect to your AirPods and easy to connect to your Switch. Everything sounds the way you'd expect it to in your AirPods (while watching movies on Hulu, I heard a faint buzz every once in a while, but it wasn't too bad).
Using a wireless transmitter with Nintendo Switch is ... complicated. Using a wireless transmitter with AirPods is ... also complicated. AirFly manages to jump both hurdles to provide clear audio (for the most part) without any significant issues with setting up and using.
If you're looking for a Bluetooth transmitter for your Nintendo Switch, this is the one to get.