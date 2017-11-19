The Amazon Echo might not be the best speaker money can buy but when you consider all the other features and benefits that come with owning an Echo, your music starts to sound a little sweeter. On top of offering several integrated music streaming services — Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn — the Amazon Echo can serve as a regular Bluetooth speaker.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, for example, and want to play your iPhone's tunes on Echo's more powerful speakers, you just need to link up your Echo and your iPhone over Bluetooth and you're good to go! Same goes for podcasts, audio books, and whatever else you might want to stream over your Amazon Echo.

How to pair your iOS device with the Amazon Echo

Given that most of your interactions with the Echo require communicating with Alexa, it's not surprise the Bluetooth setup process requires a little conversation with Amazon's intelligent assistant. Follow along to see how to get everything paired up!

Make sure you're within range of your Amazon Echo and say, "Alexa, turn on Bluetooth." Alexa should respond with the phrase, "searching." This is equivalent to putting a Bluetooth device into pairing mode. Launch Settings on iOS. Tap Bluetooth. Look under the Other Devices section and tap the device that includes the name "Echo." Alexa will let you know when it has successfully connected to your device.

Now that you're connected over Bluetooth you can use the Amazon Echo as a Bluetooth speaker. Any audio you play over your iOS device can play over the Echo.

How to disconnect your iOS device from the Amazon Echo

Disconnecting from Amazon Echo is super, super simple. Are you ready? Follow along!

Make sure you're within range of your Amazon Echo and say, "Alexa, turn off Bluetooth."

You can also say, "Alexa, disconnect from my phone." Phrases similar to these will work as well.

How to reconnect your iOS device to the Amazon Echo

Reconnecting to Amazon Echo is also super simple. Follow along to find out how!

Make sure you're within range of your Amazon Echo and say, "Alexa, connect to my phone."

If you have multiple devices paired to your Echo, use the device's name when you issue your command. My phone is called Laxton so I would say, "Alexa, connect to Laxton."

You can find your device's name by launching the Settings app on iOS, tapping Bluetooth and looking for the sentence near the top that says, "Now discoverable as 'Device Name'."

Questions?

If you had trouble pairing your device to the Amazon Echo or have any other questions, give us a shout in the comments below or shoot me a message over on Twitter!