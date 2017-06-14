watchOS 4 is bringing along some cool new faces. Here's how to create and use Kaleidoscopes.

The launch of the developer beta of watch OS 4 has given us a preview of the changes coming to your Apple Watch this fall, and that includes a look at the new kaleidoscope watch faces.

They look cool and colorful and definitely different than other types of watch faces that are currently available. There are some preset kaleidoscope watch faces and you can even make your own from any photo on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.

How to set a preset kaleidoscope watch face

Launch the Watch app from your Home screen. Tap the Face Gallery tab. Tap Kaleidoscope. Tap the photo you want to use. Tap the Style you want to use. Either Facet or Radial. Choose the Complications you want on the watch face. Tap Add.

How to make a custom kaleidoscope watch face

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap on the photo you want to use. Tap the Share button. Swipe right on the list of actions at the bottom of your screen. Tap Create Watch Face. Tap Kaleidoscope Watch Face. Tap the Style you want to use. Either Facet or Radial. Choose the Complications you want on the watch face. Tap Add.

What do you think of the new kaleidoscope watch faces?

Let us know in the comments below!