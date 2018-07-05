How to use Animoji, stickers, and animated effects in Messages on iOS 12

iOS 12 brings along with it new ways to use your iPhone's camera within the Messages app. You'll be able to send photos resplendent with Animoji, Memoji, stickers, and other effects that really make your images pop. Of course, you'll also be able to do things like mark up and edit the photos you take, and that's changed in iOS 12, as well. There's also a new way of handling your existing photos that you'll want to know about.

Here's how to use the camera and photo effects in Messages in iOS 12.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to use the camera in Messages in iOS 12

Some things have changed with the camera in Messages in iOS 12. This is how you use it.

Open Messages on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the conversation for which you'd like to take a photo or start a new conversation. Tap the camera button to the left of the message field. Choose a type of photo or video that you want to take. Take your photo or video. Tap the Effects, Edit, or Markup buttons to edit your photo or add content to it. Tap the Send button to send the photo or video immediately.

How to use live camera effects, Animoji, and Memoji in Messages in iOS 12

In order to put Animoji and Memoji into your photos, you'll need to add them before you actually take your photo.

Tap the Effects button after opening the camera in Messages (the Effects button resembles a star). Tap on the button for the effect or you want to send with your photo or video. This can be anything from Animoji (and Memoji) to stickers from iMessage sticker apps. Tap on the effect or sticker that you want to send. You can add multiple stickers or effects. Place your effect or sticker if it needs placement. Take your photo. Tap the Send button.

How to edit and mark up photos you've taken in Messages in iOS 12

After taking a photo or video using the camera in Messages, right before you send it, you'll be given the option to add effects, edit, and mark up your content. Here's how you do it.

Tap the Effects button. Tap on the button for the effect or you want to send with your photo or video. This can be anything from Animoji (and Memoji) to stickers from iMessage sticker apps. Tap on the effect or sticker that you want to send. Tap the X button at the top of the effect or sticker pane when you've added the effects and stickers that you wanted to. Tap Edit. Edit your photo or video as you see fit. Tap Done. Tap Markup (photos only). Mark up the photo as you need to. Tap Save. Tap the Send button.

How to send a photo in Messages in iOS 12

In addition to photos you've just taken, you can also, of course, send photos from your existing library.

Open Messages on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the conversation for which you'd like to take a photo or start a new conversation. Tap the Photos button in the iMessage app row. Tap on the photos you want to send. Optionally, write a message to go along with the photos. Tap the Send button.

Questions?

If you have any questions about using the camera in Messages in iOS 12, put them in the comments.