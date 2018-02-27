Setting up AirServer on Xbox One is a relatively simple process, with no accounts or passwords to handle – simply install the app and you'll be ready to go. Although the full version of the app is relatively expensive at $19.99 via the Microsoft Store, its handy free trial offers a chance to decide if the app is for you. Navigate to the Store tab on your Xbox One. Select the Search tile. Type AirServer using the on-screen keyboard. Select AirServer Xbox Edition. Select Free trial to try an unrestricted version of the app for free. Alternatively, a full version of the app can be purchased for $19.99. Select Launch to open AirServer on your Xbox One. Press right on the directional pad. Press A to display an on-screen QR code. After completing the above steps, switch to your iOS device to complete the setup process. How to set up AirServer Connect on iOS

AirPlay is directly integrated into the iOS operating system, making audio and video streaming a simple process from iPhones, iPads, and other compatible devices running iOS 4.3 or higher. Taking advantage of this, AirServer essentially emulates the receiving capabilities of an Apple TV. Although AirServer recommends using its "AirServer Connect" application to eliminate initial discoverability issues, following an initial setup, connecting and disconnecting is a relatively seamless. Open the App Store on your iOS device. Select the Search tab. Type AirServer Connect using the on-screen keyboard. Install AirServer Connect. Open AirServer Connect. Select Scan QR Code. Allow camera access once prompted. Scan the QR Code on the Xbox One app. This will ensure your Xbox One is discovered as an AirPlay device and quickly pair the two devices. Following a successful pairing, your Xbox One can now recieve video and audio from your iOS device. How to play Apple Music on Xbox One