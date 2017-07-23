Can Android users get the most out of Apple's smartwatch?

In case you're wondering if you can use an Apple Watch with your Android phone, you can't. That being said, if you're dying to use an Apple Watch because the choice for Android smartwatches isn't exactly enticing, you have a couple options.

Here's what you can do.

Switch to iPhone

This may seem obvious and out of the question, but hey, iPhones rival some of the best Android flagships with less impressive specs, because Apple does more with less. The iPhone is also on its way to being more Android-like. As much as purists hate to admit it, Apple is slowly opening iOS to more customizability and more control over your experience.

If you've been on the fence recently, you might consider a switch in order to embrace Apple's ecosystem.

Best iPhone

Pick up an older/refurbished iPhone

If you do not want to switch to iPhone, but you still want to experience the Apple Watch, you could pick up an older model or refurbished iPhone on the cheap. This'll still allow you to experience Apple Watch, and you can even sync up your Google apps with the iPhone so that you're getting Gmail alerts on your Watch and you can even play Pokémon Go and use WhatsApp in order to sync all of your texts between both phones.

Sync it with a friend's iPhone

This may sound strange, but if you're not in Bluetooth range, you won't receive text alerts or anything like that, so why not sync your Apple Watch with a friend or spouse's Apple Watch? You can still do tons on Wi-Fi, like track workouts, monitor your heart rate, use Maps, check weather, play Pokémon Go, and much, much more. Sync your Apple Watch with the iPhone now and then for updates and whatnot, and you're good to go.

You will still receive iMessage alerts when connected to Wi-Fi, so the owner of the iPhone will want to turn iMessage off if they don't want you reading their business.

Check out comparable Android smartwatches

I switched back to iPhone for a little while when the iPhone 7 came out because I was thrilled by the Apple Watch Series 2. I used it for about a month and then kept forgetting to wear it and keep it charged, and the iPhone soon lost its luster. Here I am back on Android again, and I won't go back this time. So if I want a smartwatch, it'll be Android Wear or Samsung.

If you're looking for an Android smartwatch that's as full-featured as Apple Watch, you may be hard-pressed, but you'll get great experiences with some of the top-of-the-line options.

Android Central: Best Android Wear Smartwatch

Are you an Android user who covets the Apple Watch?

Let us know in the comments below if you're into Apple Watch but use Android. Are there any Android smartwatch options you think are especially comparable?