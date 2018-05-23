With GDPR underway, you've probably already received a number of emails alerting you to privacy policy updates, new terms and conditions, and GDPR compliance from many of the sites and services you use online. Apple has joined the party with the launch of its new Data and Privacy portal. You can use the site to correct any erroneous personal information stored by Apple and delete your Apple ID along with its associated data.

You can learn more about how Apple protects your data and your privacy here: apple.com/privacy

How to use Apple's data and privacy portal

If you'd like to take control of your data (or just get a peek at what you've sent Apple's way), here's how!

Visit Apple's Data and Privacy portal at privacy.apple.com. Log in with your Apple ID and password. If prompted, enter your two-factor authentication code. Click Continue.

From here you'll need to decide if you want to make amendments to the personal data stored by Apple or if you want to completely delete your Apple ID and its associated data.

How to correct your data using Apple's data and privacy portal

Complete steps 1 - 4 above. Click Get started beneath the section labeled Correct your data. Review the sections to access and correct data related to your Apple ID and your Apple Store transactions. You can manage your Apple ID account here: appleid.apple.com

account here: appleid.apple.com You can manage your Apple Store transactions, billing and shipping preferences, iPhone Upgrade Program, and more here: Apple Online Store account settings

How to delete your account using Apple's data and privacy portal

Complete steps 1 - 4 above. Click Get started beneath the section labeled Delete your account. Review the information regarding the deletion of your account. Apple will verify any deletion requests and says the process could take up to seven days to complete. Follow Apple's recommended steps (back up your data, sign out of devices, etc.) before you delete your account. Choose a reason for deleting your account using the pull-down menu. Click Continue. Review the information regarding the deletion of your account (again). Click Continue. Review the Deletion Terms & Conditions and check the box to confirm you've read and agree with the conditions. Click Continue. Choose a contact method that will be used to get account status updates. Click Continue. Write down or print out your unique access code. This will be used to verify your identity if you need to contact Apple Support.

This code can also be used to cancel the account deletion process. Enter the access code to confirm you've actually written it down. Click Continue. Click Delete account to delete your account and associated data. Apple will start the verification process before deleting your account. Your account will remain active during this period.

It could take up to seven days for the verification process to complete.

If you visit Apple's Data and Privacy portal using the account you're deleting, you'll see a notification along the right side of the site letting you know that your account is being deleted.