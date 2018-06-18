How to use apps, watch movies and tv shows, play music, and look at photos on Apple TV

Any content you buy from iTunes, whether it's the newest Star Wars movie or the latest season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it's automatically stored in iCloud, meaning you can access it from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and —you guessed it— Apple TV! The Movies and TV Shows apps are virtually identical, and both give you the ability to stream content off iCloud, so you don't have to take up any precious storage space. Of course, if you do find yourself bringing your Apple TV with you off the grid, you can always download movies and TV shows right onto the Apple TV. How to watch movies and TV shows on Apple TV

Apple TV will allow you to enjoy all your favorite tunes right on your TV. Any albums or songs you have in your iCloud Music library will be available to you on your Apple TV in the Music app. Plus, if you have a subscription to Apple Music, the Apple TV Music app can access the entire iTunes music library and all the cool features that come with it. All the suggested playlists, radio station, and hottest new tracks are right in the palm of your hand, so that sweet sound system you have hooked up to your TV, just got a little sweeter! How to use the Music app on Apple TV

Podcasts listeners rejoice! After a long absence, Apple TV finally has the Podcasts app. You can listen to any of the podcasts you already subscribe to and even browse new content and see what tickles your fancy. How to use the Podcast app on the new Apple TV

