One great thing about gaming on the Nintendo Switch is that you can game anywhere you'd like. But if you're on the subway or a bus, you don't want your game audio to disturb those around you. You could use the headphone jack, but then you have the wire getting tangled between you and the Switch. Fortunately, there's a way to game on the go and use your favorite Bluetooth headphones. Here's how to use your Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch!

The Switch doesn't let users pair Bluetooth headphones directly to it, so we'll need a workaround. You'll need to get a Bluetooth transmitter with an audio-in jack. The one we're using for this guide was $30 at the time of writing, and features Micro-USB for charging. I was actually able to charge it from the Switch, but you may not want to do that since it will cut into your gaming time. It included a 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable in the box, so after grabbing some mounting tape from my toolbox I had everything I needed. See TROND 2-in-1 Bluetooth transmitter/receiver at Amazon As far as the Switch is concerned, it's delivering your audio over a wired connection. The wireless connection is between your headphones and the Bluetooth transmitter. The instructions to pair your headphones to the transmitter are going to vary, so consult the manual that came with both products. Also, it may take a few attempts since neither the headphones or transmitter have a screen. For best results, we recommend turning off the Bluetooth in your computer and phone while you're trying to pair the transmitter and headphones.