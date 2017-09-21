How to use the Dock in iOS 11

Wondering how to use the iPad's new Dock in iOS 11? This should answer your questions.

One of the major changes for using an iPad with iOS 11 is the new Dock, which works more like the Dock on a Mac than any previous iOS dock. You can add anywhere from 11-15 apps to the Dock depending on the size of your iPad, bring it up while in any app, and use it for multitasking.

How to view and hide the Dock

The dock is always showing when you're viewing your iPad's Home screen, but you can call it up while you're in an app as well.

Open an app. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen until the Dock appears. Swipe down on the Dock to hide it again.

How to add apps to or remove apps from the Dock

Tap and hold on the app that you want to add to the Dock. Drag the app to the Dock. Release the app.

To remove an app, tap and hold it and swipe it up from the Dock.

How suggested and recent apps work

The iOS 11 iPad Dock also has an additional optional section that shows suggested and recent apps. Three of your recent apps will appear to the right side of your other Dock apps. Note that none of these apps will be apps that already live on your Dock.

Importantly, this is also the section used for Continuity and app Handoff on the iPad in iOS 11. When using a compatible app on another iOS device or a Mac that you've signed into with your iCloud account, you'll see that app's icon appear in the suggested apps section with a gray badge on it that has the silhouette of the device that's performing the Handoff action.

The Dock and multitasking

The new Dock plays an integral role in multitasking on the iPad in iOS 11. If you want to know how it works, we've got you covered.

