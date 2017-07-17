Use the Dock on Apple Watch to control your music and quickly access apps!

Apple Watch is all about quick interactions — you lift your arm, tap and swipe, and drop your arm again. The Dock on your Apple Watch can help make your app interactions quick and reliable because your most-used and favorite apps are always at the ready!

Follow along to learn how to use the Dock on your Apple Watch.

Use the Dock on your Apple Watch to switch between apps

The Dock on your Apple Watch can store up to 10 of your favorite apps. It also includes a section called Recent and a section called Now Playing. Recent simply shows you the last app you used; Now Playing is a way to control audio playback and only appears when you're listening to something on your Watch or your paired iPhone.

Want to access the Dock? Here's how!

Press the side button on your Apple Watch. Swipe to the left or right to find an app. Tap to open the app you want to use. When you're done, press the side button to close the Dock.

Managing your Apple Watch Dock

You can manage your Apple Watch Dock directly from your Apple Watch or using the Watch app for iOS. Managing your Dock consists of adding favorite apps to the lineup, removing apps you don't want in your Dock, and rearranging apps.

Manage your Dock directly on your Apple Watch

To remove an app from the Dock, start by pressing the side button on your Apple Watch. Swipe to the left or right to find the app you want to remove. Swipe up to reveal the word Remove with an X above it. Tap Remove to remove the app. To rearrange apps in the Dock, start by pressing the side button on your Apple Watch. Swipe to the left or right to find the app you want to move. Touch and hold the app tile while dragging it to your preferred position. To add your recently used app to the Dock, start by pressing the side button on your Apple Watch. Swipe left multiple times until you reach the section marked Recent. Wait a moment. You should see the app slide up a bit and a button appear. The button reads Keep in Dock. Note: You can also swipe up on the app to reveal the Keep in Dock button. Tap Keep in Dock.

Manage your Apple Watch Dock on your iPhone

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab. Tap Dock. Tap Edit in the top left corner of the app. Tap the remove button (looks like a red circle with a horizontal line) or the add button (looks like a green circle with a plus sign) to remove or add apps to your Apple Watch Dock, respectively. To rearrange apps in your Dock, tap and hold the rearrange button (looks like three horizontal lines) and drag to rearrange your apps.

