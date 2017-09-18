The Files app on iPhone and iPad make it unbelievably easy for you to access content from all your cloud-based services in one place.

These days, most people use a multitude of cloud-based storage services, like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and a whole lot more. Apple's redesigned iPhone and iPad cloud storage app, Files, gives you access to all of your files in iCloud Drive, but also adds support for all your cloud services. Here's how.

How to enable cloud-based services in the Files app on iPhone and iPad

Before you can access files and folders from third-party cloud-based storage services, you'll have to download their supported apps. If you don't already have them on your device, be sure to do that first.

Once you've made sure the apps for your cloud-based services are on your device, you can enable them.

Launch the Files app on iPhone and iPad. Tap Locations in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Edit in the upper left of the sidebar. Turn On the cloud-based services you want to access from the Files app. Tap Done.

How to access cloud-based services you've enabled in the Files app on iPhone and iPad

Once you've enabled the service, you can access files and folders right from inside the Files app. You might have to sign in to the service from the Files app, so make sure you know your password.

Launch the Files app on iPhone and iPad. Tap Locations in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap the cloud service you want to access. Sign in if you need to. Select the file you want to access. You may need to download any additional supporting apps to open files.

How to disable cloud-based services in the Files app on iPhone and iPad

If you no longer want to access content from third-party cloud-based apps in the Files app, you can disable them.

Launch the Files app on iPhone and iPad. Tap Locations in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Edit in the upper left of the sidebar. Turn Off the cloud-based services you want to remove access to the Files app. Tap Done.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about using third-party cloud-based storage services in the Files app on iPhone and iPad? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.