How to use Face ID on the iPhone X

Face ID on the iPhone X is Apple's latest biometric authorization system and the successor to Touch ID. And much like Touch ID, Face ID lets you not only unlock your phone, but authorize Apple Pay payments, confirm iTunes and App Store Purchases, and, new to Face ID, activate username and password autofill in Safari.

The TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone X, which powers Face ID, also has a couple of tricks of its own based on the attention that you give to your phone.

Of course, to use any of these features, you'll first have to set up Face ID.

Here's how you can set things up to get the most out of Face ID on your brand new iPhone X.

How to use Face ID for iPhone Unlock, Apple Pay, App Store purchases, and more on iPhone X

You can use Face ID for more than unlocking your iPhone X. It can also be used for authorizing Apple Pay, making purchases on the App Store, and autofilling login information in Safari.

Open Settings on your iPhone X. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode. Flip the switches for iPhone Unlock, Apple Pay, iTunes & App Store, and Safari AutoFill on or off depending on your preference.

How to manage Face ID use with apps

Apps that support biometric authorization (Face ID and Touch ID) can be managed in settings, letting you turn permission to use Face ID on and off.

Open Settings on your iPhone X. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode. Tap Other Apps. Flip the switches for the apps that have requested to use Face ID on or off.

How to manage attention features for Face ID

The iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, by default, will sense if you're actually looking at your iPhone when trying to unlock with Face ID, and your phone won't unlock if you're not. But these attention-aware features also go beyond unlocking your phone.

Open Settings on your iPhone X. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode. Flip the switch next to Require Attention for Face ID to the on or off position depending on your preference. By default, this feature is turned on. Flip the switch next to Attention Aware Features to the on or off position depending on your preference. By default, this feature is turned on.

With "Attention Aware Features" turned on, the TrueDepth camera will check to see if you're looking at your iPhone before it dims your display or lowers the volume of alerts.

Questions

If you want to know more about using Face ID, please let us know in the comments.