How to use flashlight in watchOS 4

Here's how to use the flashlight function on your Apple Watch that comes in watchOS 4.

The Apple Watch received a number of helpful updates with the release of watchOS 4, but one that hasn't been talked about too much is the new flashlight function. If you need a bit of extra light and don't want to dig into your pocket or bag for your iPhone, you can now just turn on the flashlight function on your Apple Watch.

Here's how to use the watchOS 4 flashlight.

How to use the flashlight in watchOS 4

Swipe up from the bottom of your Apple Watch face. Tap the flashlight button. Swipe left and right to choose between steady white light, flashing white light, or red light for the flashlight.

