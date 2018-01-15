Unless you've been living under a rock (or, you know, living a healthy, social-media-free life), you've likely seen the photos floating around fairly recently of individuals standing in museums next to their uncanny art doppelgängers. And, as a result, you've probably had at least one passing thought about whether or not your art twin is out there in oil paint somewhere. Thankfully, Google's Arts & Culture app has made an effort to turn the look-alike search digital with a new experimental feature, saving you the price of world travel and museum admission fees.

Essentially, the app uses facial recognition technology to create a scan of your face, identifying characteristics unique to you (like the size of your eyes or the space between your nose and mouth). It then attempts to match those features to the collection of over 70,000 paintings and other pieces of art in its database.

Unfortunately, the feature is only available to those the U.S. at the moment, but will hopefully make its way to other countries soon. Here's how to use it!