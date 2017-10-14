Easily get into a group conversation, rename it, mute it, even leave it, all with iMessage!

You don't have to send iMessages to just one person. Thanks to groups, you can share text, photos, videos, soundbites, location — almost anything you like — with two people, three people, and more. You can even name a conversation thread to make it easier to find and keep track of, or mute it for when it's getting too noisy to follow.

How to start a group message on iPhone or iPad

Launch the Messages app from your Home screen. Tap on the compose new message button (looks like a pencil and paper). Type in your first contact's name (I chose my friend Drew). Type your next contact's name (I chose my friend Alf). Tap inside of the text field at the bottom of your message. Type the message you want to send to the group. Tap send.

Now you'll be able to start group chats, instead of having to text each person individually.

How to name a group message

If a few people come and go or the topic of the group message changes, you can easily rename it!

Launch the Messages app from your Home screen. Tap the group conversation you'd like to rename. Tap the info button. It's an 'i' in a blue circle. Tap the Group Name. Tap Enter a Group Name. Enter a name. Tap Done.

Note: Everyone, including you, must have iMessage enabled in order to be able to name the group chat.

How to mute a group message

Got added to a group message that you have no interest in following? No problem! Walk away with no regrets, or just mute notifications with a few taps on your phone.

Launch the Messages app from your Home screen. Tap on the group message you want to leave. Tap the info button at the top right of your screen. Tap the switch next to Hide Alerts.

How to leave a group conversation

You can only leave group messages if all participants are using iMessage. Since Apple doesn't have access to block or remove you from SMS/MMS carrier messages, iMessage threads are the only thing they can remove you from on their end.

Launch the Messages app from your Home screen. Tap on the group message you want to leave. Tap the info button at the top right of your screen. Tap Leave this Conversation.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!